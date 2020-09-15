New Bern Flag Bearer being restored

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two years after Florence, a New Bern icon is finding its way home.

The city’s flag bearer was damaged and lost during the storm. A good Samaritan later found it floating and tucked in the bushes next to city hall.

Now according to New Bern’s FaceBook page, a local artist has helped put together a new bear that will take place of the old flag bearer.

Vicky Vitial is currently clear-coating the new statue and city leaders said once the paint dries, they plan to reinstall the icon on a pedestal at 300 Pollock Street.

