N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency expands programs and delivery of funding as state marks two-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On the second anniversary of Hurricane Florence, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) announces more money going to people hit hard by past storms.

Since September 2019, NCORR reports it has maintained an on-pace status with spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, while also expanding programs to rebuild North Carolina communities and make them more resilient in the face of future disasters.

“We are committed to helping people rebuild their lives in areas hit hard by multiple storms in recent years,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We have made significant progress on recovery, but the increasing number and intensity of storms shows the importance of building back smarter and stronger.”

500 days after Hurricane Florence made landfall, HUD issued the Federal Register Notice outlining requirements for use of the $542 million in Florence CBDG-DR funds appropriated to North Carolina.

According to NCORR, advance work during HUD’s delay meant North Carolina had the required action plan ready for submittal to HUD within 24 hours of the Federal Register Notice publication. In April, North Carolina became the first among states with 2018 federal disaster grants to receive action plan approval, which allowed the state access to these funds.

In June, NCORR launched the Homeowner Recovery Program to assist homeowners with repairs, reconstruction and/or elevation of storm-damaged homes.

To ensure that the maximum number of people can qualify for assistance, eligibility requirements for the program were designed with as much flexibility as possible while still complying with federal regulations. The state has received 2,302 applications for the Homeowner Recovery Program to date, but the application period will remain open at least through the end of the year.

Homeowners who sustained damages due to Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Matthew, or both storms can apply online for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program or call 833-ASK-RBNC for more information.

