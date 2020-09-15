Man charged in theft of missing Raleigh man’s car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car that police say belongs to a missing North Carolina man.

The News & Observer reports that detectives in Virginia arrested 34-year-old Justin Merritt in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border. He was charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the stolen Range Rover belongs to 39-year-old William ``Andy'' Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who has been missing since Saturday. The car was found Monday, but Banks is still missing.

