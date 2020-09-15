Advertisement

Lenoir County Schools transitioning to hybrid plan

Lenoir County Hybrid Plan(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools will transition to a hybrid plan for instruction, a blend of in-person and remote learning.

That change will take place on Monday, Sept. 28, for students of families who chose that option.

Families also have the option of continuing with fully remote learning for their students.

The school district is asking that families choose an option for their students by Friday, Sept. 18.

Without a response from parents, students will be transitioned into the hybrid option.

