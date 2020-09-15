James Sprunt Community College names new advancement director ahead of big fundraiser

KENNANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college recently named Ashley Graham as the Director of College Advancement, overseeing the JSCC Foundation and the upcoming JSCC Foundation Golf Tournament.

The tournament happens September 17 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with two flights (morning and afternoon).

College leaders say so far, the college has 42 teams set to play, and it will be the largest tournament the college has held to date and is generating a lot of excitement within the community.

According to the school, the money raised so far nearly triples what was raised last year, and nearly doubles what was raised in 2017.

The college will release an exact amount of what was raised after the tournament.

