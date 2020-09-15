Advertisement

Jacksonville man charged with May drive-by shooting

Nijear Singleton
Nijear Singleton(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nijear Singleton after a drive-by shooting that happened in May.

On May 24, the sheriff’s office received a call about a drive-by shooting on Murrill Hill Road in Jacksonville.

Several people were at a party and said they saw a male in a car fire a gun toward the group. No one was injured, but a car was hit and damaged during the shooting.

Singleton, 20, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling and injury to personal property.

He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Officials say anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. When calling, officials ask you refer to case 2020-006291.

