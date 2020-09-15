Hurricane Sally creeping toward Alabama and Mississippi coasts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season here, we are seeing consistent tropical storm development with more possible over the coming days.

Hurricane Sally

Sally weakened overnight, dropping from a category 2 to category 1 hurricane. The storm will make landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border tonight or early Wednesday. Nearly 2 feet of rainfall are expected with the slow moving system and 6 to 8 feet of storm surge. Once Sally makes landfall, it will start to turn towards the northeast and weaken slowly. This track will drag Sally over Alabama and northern Georgia after landfall and leave the system near Eastern N.C. as a remnant low Friday.

Impacts for ENC

Tropical moisture will increase through the area starting on Thursday. As the system weakens after landfall, the heavy rainfall will extend out ahead of the main circulation. On average, two to four inches of rainfall will be possible through our area with much higher amounts in the western part of the state. The wind threat will be very low, but an isolated tornado may be possible Friday night depending upon the exact track of the system.

Hurricane Paulette

After making landfall in Bermuda yesterday morning as a category 1 hurricane, Paulette has pulled away from the island and continues to intensify. It is expected to reach major hurricane strength later today (category 3). Even though the hurricane will move away from Eastern N.C. we will still experience some high surf, high rip current threats and the potential for some coastal flooding. These impacts will decrease by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Storm Teddy

Tropical Storm Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 65 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the west-northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next week, reaching major hurricane strength by Friday morning. No land masses are currently in the path of the storm, but Bermuda should be watching it closely.

Tropical Storm Vicky

An area of low pressure to the west of the Cabo Verde Island chain developed into Tropical Storm Vicky yesterday. It will head to the northwest before turning more westerly as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. The National Hurricane Center projects Vicky to be a short lived system, not affecting any landmasses over the coming days.

