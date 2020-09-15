Halt on jury trials in NC continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Jury trials have been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic began and the halt will continue.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley extended several emergency directives Tuesday. The order prohibits the convening of jury trials before October 15.

Judges around the state continue to work with local officials and public health experts to finalize plans for the safe resumption of trials.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.