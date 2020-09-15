Experts: Whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the North Carolina Dental Society warn TikTok whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth.

Do It Yourself or DIY trends have become more popular on social media platforms, but experts say these trends are not safe.

“Regular dental cleanings and establishing an at-home oral care routine are the best ways to keep your teeth clean and healthy. It’s important to remember that many whitening hacks have not been tested or proven to be safe. With multiple whitening options available, it’s best to consult with your dentist to see which one is right for you.”

The North Carolina Dental Society says the safest and most effective at-home tips to brighten your smile include, brushing and flossing, nutrition and ADA approved whitening products.

