Experts: Whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth

Dental health tips
Dental health tips(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the North Carolina Dental Society warn TikTok whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth.

Do It Yourself or DIY trends have become more popular on social media platforms, but experts say these trends are not safe.

The North Carolina Dental Society says the safest and most effective at-home tips to brighten your smile include, brushing and flossing, nutrition and ADA approved whitening products.

For more tips on maintaining good dental health click, here.

