Experts weigh pros and cons of QR codes to avoid high touch areas

QR, or Quick Return Code.(KCRG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experts with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina say there are pros and cons of QR codes.

These are those codes you might be using to load a menu at a restaurant. Many have transitioned to this form of technology to avoid re-using menus between customers.

Catherine Honeycutt with the BBB suggests business owners make sure their sites are secure before customers start using that. Honeycutt says if you are a consumer, be aware of what information you might be inputting. She says if it asks for your social security number or address, it could be considered a red flag or scam.

Honeycutt says this is also a great idea to help stop the spread. She says the QR codes can be helpful for people to see videos for products or even for payment purposes at certain businesses.

