Emerald Isle bridge work delayed

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Work on the Emerald Isle bridge has now been delayed until November 1.

Rehabilitation work was originally set to begin Wednesday, but the Department of Transportation decided to delay the start date after talking with town leaders and residents.

They say they are planning to push the work back to a time when less drivers would be impacted. More details on the lane closures are expected closer to November.

