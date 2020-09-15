Advertisement

Emerald Isle bridge work delayed

The work will now begin November 1.
Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Work on the Emerald Isle bridge has now been delayed until November 1.

Rehabilitation work was originally set to begin Wednesday, but the Department of Transportation decided to delay the start date after talking with town leaders and residents.

They say they are planning to push the work back to a time when less drivers would be impacted. More details on the lane closures are expected closer to November.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ECU

New Report: ECU ranked top performer in social mobility

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU ranked 33rd out of 202 universities, placing it in the top 16% of schools. Last year, ECU was ranked 39th.

News

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this year, it’s more important than ever as the pandemic takes a toll on many people’s mental health.

State

Thousands incorrectly told they have COVID in Mecklenburg County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.

Consumer

Aldi unveils 2020 advent calendars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new line goes on sale November 4, and this year there are more options than ever before.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Mild temperatures accompany sunny skies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Drier conditions will be in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday

News

Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence

News

NC House speaker accuses Democrats on police funding issue

Updated: 9 hours ago
House Speaker Tim Moore and some Republican sheriffs are accusing Democratic legislative candidates of pushing to reduce police funding if elected this November.

News

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham square off in first U.S. Senate debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
The first U.S. Senate debate between Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham took place Monday night with the focus on many of today’s big issues.

News

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham square off in first U.S. Senate debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
The first heated Senate Debate wrapped up Monday night between Senator Thom Tillis who is seeking his second-term, and Cal Cunningham.

News

North Carolina Symphony re-imagines 2020/21 Season with virtual music education & smaller performances

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina Symphony re-imagines 2020/21 Season with virtual music education