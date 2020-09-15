Dozens still without home in Jones County two years after Hurricane Florence

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two years after Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, the aftermath is still felt by people in Eastern North Carolina.

“A lot of people in Jones County is still dealing with it,” said Lillian Ray, who lost her home right outside Maysville during the storm. “I had a lot of damage. The walls were buckling in, and the doors weren’t steady anymore. I had a hole in the roof and the floors were bucking up.”

Ray just got into her new home in June. The cost to rebuild the home which, according to Ray, was unsalvageable, was covered by state and federal funding. It also covered the cost of her temporary mobile home. That’s still the case for six Jones County families, according to county officials.

“We’re still dealing with Hurricane Matthew, most people don’t realize that,” said Jones County Emergency Services Planner Sissy Mills. “We actually have the buyout still going on from Hurricane Matthew. Hopefully we’re going to close it up shortly.”

There’s no end in sight to when those displaced during the storm would be placed into a more permanent home, according to county leaders.

For Ray however, her relief came just in time for her and her three granddaughters.

“I think they love it more than we do,” said Ray. “We love it. And we thank god for it.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.