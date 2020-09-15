Craven County Board of Education reviews information on return to school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Board of Education met Tuesday to hear presentations as they consider whether to return to school at the end of the first nine weeks of instruction.

The system continues preparations to return to school for in-person instruction.

If the Board decides to transition the school system to Plan B, the first days of instruction would be October 6th, 2020 for early college students and October 19th, 2020, for traditional schools.

The Board of Education took no formal action during the meeting. They plan on receiving public input at the Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, September 17th at 6:00 p.m. prior to taking action on the return to school under Plan B.

To view the Plan B proposed schedule for students and families that will be returning for face to face instruction click here: http://bit.ly/CCS_PlanB.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.