Church providing its building for school use after CM Eppes was damaged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local congregation is opening up its church to Pitt County School students allowing them to use it for in-person instruction.

Last month we showed you the damage caused by Hurricane Isaias at CM Eppes Middle School.

Roof damage forced all 7th and 8th grade classes at the school to shift to remote learning.

Now, leaders at Immanuel Baptist Church are now donating their building to be used for classes while repairs are done on the school.

Jennifer Johnson with Pitt County Schools says, "So the space donated by the church is a second floor so we are utilizing much of the second floor of the church for our 7th grade students. We have about 45 7th grade students that are going on A week and another 45 going on B week.

Nine teachers, an administrator, a school counselor, and a school resource officer will be at the church with students.

