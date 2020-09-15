Advertisement

Chef and the Farmer reopens with pop-up dining

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - They’re back and ready to welcome customers back too. This Friday, Chef and The Farmer restaurant in Kinston will serve meals at a pop-up event.

Owner Chef Vivian Howard and host of the popular PBS show “A Chef’s Life and Somewhere South” said the event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Additional events will be held every Friday and Saturday with people having the option to either dine at a patio on premises or carry the meals home.

“I’m really excited about this because it allows us to get back to the roots at what we do best which is celebrating Eastern North Carolina food traditions. All of our plate sales will be food from Eastern North Carolina and with a Vivian twist,” said Howard.

The menu will change monthly and feature an Eastern North Carolina flare, including fish, stew, chicken pastry, and much more.

