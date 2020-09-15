Advertisement

Calf and chicken become best friends at animal sanctuary

calf and chicken become friends
calf and chicken become friends(NBC - KPNX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, A.Z. (KPNX) - A couple of best friends at an Arizona animal sanctuary are getting a lot of attention.

Duke the calf and Rex the chicken have been inseparable since they met. The duo lives together at Aimee’s Farm Animal Sanctuary, Southeast of Phoenix.

The sanctuary focuses on helping animals with special needs. Duke was born without bones in his legs and also has dwarfism.

His best friend Rex, was brought to the sanctuary by a neighbor after they worried the other chickens were going to hurt him.

Video of the unlikely friends has gone viral, reaching more than one million views on social media.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Jacksonville man charged with May drive-by shooting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Nijear Singleton, 20, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling and injury to personal property.

Health

Experts: Whitening hacks could be harmful to teeth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Do It Yourself or DIY trends have become more popular on social media platforms, but experts say these trends are not safe.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Onslow County reports two more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several Eastern Carolina counties reported additional deaths on Monday.

ECU

New Report: ECU ranked top performer in social mobility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU ranked 33rd out of 202 universities, placing it in the top 16% of schools. Last year, ECU was ranked 39th.

Latest News

Local

Emerald Isle bridge work delayed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Work on the Emerald Isle bridge has now been delayed until November 1.

News

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this year, it’s more important than ever as the pandemic takes a toll on many people’s mental health.

State

Thousands incorrectly told they have COVID in Mecklenburg County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.

Consumer

Aldi unveils 2020 advent calendars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The new line goes on sale November 4, and this year there are more options than ever before.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Mild temperatures accompany sunny skies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Drier conditions will be in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday

News

Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence