Calf and chicken become best friends at animal sanctuary

QUEEN CREEK, A.Z. (KPNX) - A couple of best friends at an Arizona animal sanctuary are getting a lot of attention.

Duke the calf and Rex the chicken have been inseparable since they met. The duo lives together at Aimee’s Farm Animal Sanctuary, Southeast of Phoenix.

The sanctuary focuses on helping animals with special needs. Duke was born without bones in his legs and also has dwarfism.

His best friend Rex, was brought to the sanctuary by a neighbor after they worried the other chickens were going to hurt him.

“The two became very good friends. They hang out together. The calf gives the little chicken kisses. They take naps, he snuggles under his chin.”

Video of the unlikely friends has gone viral, reaching more than one million views on social media.

