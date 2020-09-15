Advertisement

Baptists on Mission helping rebuild two years after Hurricane Florence

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been two years since Hurricane Florence devastated much of North Carolina and many homeowners are still waiting for repairs.

Many of those people are now being helped by the group called Baptists on Mission, who have set up shop in Duplin County.

State Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry and other county leaders were on hand as the old Charity Middle School in Rose Hill was transformed into a base for volunteers to eat, sleep, and prepare to work on homes still in need of repair.

With more than 300 work sites still in progress following Florence, Sprayberry says the need for help is as great as ever.

“As I was sitting here today, I got a text from a lady. I’m not going to give you her name, but she’s a Florence survivor. She needs help. You know, so. I don’t know how these people get my cell phone number but that’s okay. We’re going to figure out how to help her,” said Sprayberry.

Applications for help continue to roll in for people affected by Florence with some people waiting months to resolve legal issues.

