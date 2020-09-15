Aldi unveils 2020 advent calendars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aldi has unveiled its line of 2020 advent calendars.

The new line goes on sale November 4, and this year there are more options than ever before.

The countdowns to Christmas feature wine, beer, cheese, chocolates and even treats for your pets.

Since advent calendars have grown in popularity over the last few years, Aldi has designated the first Wednesday in November “National Advent Calendar Day.”

In years past, the advent calendars have sold out in a matter of hours.

For more details, including prices for this year’s advent calendars click here.

