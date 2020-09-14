Advertisement

Vidant Health announces security breach involving patient information

Vidant visitor restriction exceptions
Vidant visitor restriction exceptions(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has announced a global data security breach at Blackbaud, a company the hospital partners with.

Officials said the breach happened on July 16th.

Patient information, including name, address, telephone number, email address, age, date(s) and department(s) of service, name of treating physician(s) and health insurance status may have been compromised, Vidant says.

Officials said social security numbers and credit card information were not part of the data potentially accessed.

Blackbaud provides customer relationship management and financial services tools for fundraising purposes with Vidant Health.

In the release, Vidant Health said Blackbaud has reported the incident and it has “no reason to believe any personal data involved in the incident went beyond the unauthorized entity; was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly.”

A call center has been established to answer questions for those affected. For more information, call 888-977-0614 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Suddenlink & Pitt County Schools supply drive collects more than 7 thousand items for students

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More than 7,300 school supplies including, rulers pencils, notebooks and more were donated to help students and teachers prepare for the school year, both at home and in the classroom.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Twelve more deaths reported in ENC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 33 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,023.

Education

James Sprunt Community College partners with NC State for new program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
James Sprunt Community College and North Carolina State University announced new Community College Collaboration (C3) program.

Coronavirus

Covid-19 hampers fight against HIV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Clinics have stopped or limited testing for the AIDS virus, and public health officials overwhelmed by demands to control covid-19 have shifted staff away from tracking HIV patients.

Latest News

News

Monday marks two years since Hurricane Florence made landfall

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Monday marks two years since Hurricane Florence made landfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Monday marks two years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along our coast.

Local

FIRE CHIEF: Teen believed to have drowned in Pitt County pond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The body of a teenager was found in a Pitt County pond Sunday afternoon.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Cold front brings rain today; Comfortable tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A front moves in Monday to spark thunderstorms.

News

Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach

Updated: 15 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues two mariners near Onslow Beach

News

Four adults, one teen hospitalized following Wilson shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
Police say five people were injured during a shooting in Wilson late Saturday night.