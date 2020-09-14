Vidant Health announces security breach involving patient information

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has announced a global data security breach at Blackbaud, a company the hospital partners with.

Officials said the breach happened on July 16th.

Patient information, including name, address, telephone number, email address, age, date(s) and department(s) of service, name of treating physician(s) and health insurance status may have been compromised, Vidant says.

Officials said social security numbers and credit card information were not part of the data potentially accessed.

Blackbaud provides customer relationship management and financial services tools for fundraising purposes with Vidant Health.

In the release, Vidant Health said Blackbaud has reported the incident and it has “no reason to believe any personal data involved in the incident went beyond the unauthorized entity; was or will be misused; or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly.”

A call center has been established to answer questions for those affected. For more information, call 888-977-0614 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.