Suddenlink & Pitt County Schools supply drive collects more than 7 thousand items for students
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Suddenlink has donated thousands of school supplies to Pitt County School students.
Throughout August, Suddenlink and Pitt County School parents partnered to host a community-wide school supply drive.
More than 7,300 school supplies including, rulers pencils, notebooks and more were donated to help students and teachers prepare for the school year, both at home and in the classroom.
