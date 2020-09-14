Remains found near campsite belonged to Illinois man
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.
News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois. Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area.”
Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear ``actively scavenging on the remains'' and euthanized the animal.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.