POLICE: Man waving machete tried to kill two Newport women

A Newport man is accused of trying to kill two women with a machete on Sunday.
A Newport man is accused of trying to kill two women with a machete on Sunday.(Newport police)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is under a $1-million bond after police say he tried to kill two women with a machete.

Mark Hall, Jr., of Newport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of injury to personal property.

Newport police say it happened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday on East Chatam Street as one woman was standing on the side of the road, waiting for a ride to work.

She told police that Hall began yelling and screaming at her, and then charged the woman as he swung a large machete.

With Hall chasing her with the machete, the victim ran across the street for help where the second woman was, according to police.

The two women were then chased around a parked car by Hall, police said, and the man struck the vehicle several times with the machete.

The women finally were able to get inside the home and call for help.

The 36-year-old Hall was later arrested while neither of the women was injured.

