POLICE: Man shot and killed inside Roanoke Rapids hotel

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they found a man shot and killed inside of a hotel.

Roanoke Rapid Police say officers responded Monday morning around 8:50 to the Baymont Inn on Old Farm Road and found Aaron Martin, 24, of Weldon on the second floor.

Investigators say that Martin had been shot in his upper body.

If you have any information about this case give Crime Stoppers a call at 252-583-4444 or Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

