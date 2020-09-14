Advertisement

Pitt County school on lockdown after reports of nearby shooting

Belvoir Elementary School was put on a modified lockdown Monday morning.
Belvoir Elementary School was put on a modified lockdown Monday morning.(WITN)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school was placed on a modified lockdown Monday morning after a shooting nearby.

Pitt County Schools say Belvoir Elementary School was on the modified lockdown for about 45 minutes.

The reported shooting happened in a neighborhood behind the school near the intersection of Dusty Lane and Roosevelt Spain Road.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, but so far deputies haven’t released any information about what happened.

Late this morning there were crime scene units, a K-9, and multiple deputies at the location.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

