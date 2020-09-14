Pitt County school on lockdown after reports of nearby shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school was placed on a modified lockdown Monday morning after a shooting nearby.

Pitt County Schools say Belvoir Elementary School was on the modified lockdown for about 45 minutes.

The reported shooting happened in a neighborhood behind the school near the intersection of Dusty Lane and Roosevelt Spain Road.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, but so far deputies haven’t released any information about what happened.

Late this morning there were crime scene units, a K-9, and multiple deputies at the location.

