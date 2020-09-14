NC House speaker accuses Democrats on police funding issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - House Speaker Tim Moore and some Republican sheriffs are accusing Democratic legislative candidates of pushing to reduce police funding if elected this November.

But the top Democrat in the chamber says the pledge that dozens of House Democratic candidates agreed to contains no demand to ``defund the police.''

Moore cited on Monday a pledge promoted by the group Future Now, a nonpartisan issues group.

Its political arm has given campaign contributions to Democrats.

Future Now’s executive director, Daniel Squadron, says Moore is lying about the group’s policy goal. Moore’s news conference comes weeks before all 170 legislative seats are up for election.

