NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Monday marks two years since Hurricane Florence made landfall along our coast.

The storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing record rainfall and flooding to the area. The storm prompted more than 5,000 rescues and evacuations and 15,000 people needed emergency shelter.

In the east, the Trent River and Cape Fear River crested at record levels, bringing severe flooding to parts of Duplin County and Trenton.

The storm was devastating, but it was followed by resiliency and kindness. Thousands of volunteers stepped in to help those impacted.

A total of 44 people died from the storm.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.