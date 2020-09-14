Advertisement

Local expert says climate change contributes to CA wildfires

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wildfires across the west coast, particularly in California and Oregon, continue to wreak havoc and destruction.

Over 3 million acres have burned in California so far, according to Tom Rickenbach, a professor of atmospheric science at ECU.

“That’s like if most of Eastern Carolina, say east of I-95 was burned,” he explained.

Rickenbach says a lot of this has to do with the record-high temperatures brought on by climate change.

“Temperatures of those extremes are really outside of the statistical range of temperatures we’d expect in the current climate that we live in. So it really is, studies have shown, a very clear indication of climate change," he said.

He says other factors are also at play, including increased lightning storms and a high amount of dead vegetation that can easily catch on fire.

The state forest service has sent 36 North Carolinians to help out with wildfires outside of the state; 17 are in California. Three of them are from district 4, which includes Pitt County.

“We’ve had people being dispatched out West for a good 3,4 weeks,” explained Christie Adams, the public information officer for NC Forest Service.

The help is much needed as firefighters keep battling some of the largest fires in California’s history.

But Rickenbach says it’s not just the West Coast that is affected by climate change; its effects can be felt here in Eastern Carolina as hurricanes start to be more forceful and bring more rain.

“They’ll rain more heavily,” explained Rickenbach. “They might move more slowly which is one trend that we see that allows them to dump more water in one location over a short time."

