James Sprunt Community College partners with NC State for new program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - James Sprunt Community College and North Carolina State University are teaming up to help students save money while pursuing their college education.
Both school systems announced the partnership Monday as the Community College Collaboration (C3) program. C3 is a dual admissions program for students in high school or at the community college level who “exhibit a high level of motivation and perseverance.”
Students who enter and successfully complete the program at James Sprunt Community College, will be guaranteed admissions at NC State.
The program is open to students immediately after graduating from high school or those who have less than 30 credit hours from a community college. Students will have three years to complete their associated degree at James Sprunt. Officials said entry into specific majors at NC State may be more competitive.
