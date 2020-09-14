James Sprunt Community College partners with NC State for new program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - James Sprunt Community College and North Carolina State University are teaming up to help students save money while pursuing their college education.

Both school systems announced the partnership Monday as the Community College Collaboration (C3) program. C3 is a dual admissions program for students in high school or at the community college level who “exhibit a high level of motivation and perseverance.”

Students who enter and successfully complete the program at James Sprunt Community College, will be guaranteed admissions at NC State.

“The C3 program is just one more way that we can show our students the commitment that exists between James Sprunt Community College and NC State University. Students can complete their associate degree James Sprunt and transfer seamlessly to NC State to receive their bachelor’s degree.”

The program is open to students immediately after graduating from high school or those who have less than 30 credit hours from a community college. Students will have three years to complete their associated degree at James Sprunt. Officials said entry into specific majors at NC State may be more competitive.

“This is a great program for James Sprunt students, and we hope that those who wish to transfer to NC State will take advantage of it. We will continue to work with other colleges and universities to ensure that our students will have a positive experience once they transfer to another institution, whether that be NC State, the University of Mount Olive, East Carolina University, or any of the 16-member institutions in the University of North Carolina System.”

