Harvey Parkway extension could open by year’s end

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway project in Lenoir County could be open for traffic more than a year ahead of schedule.

Crews next week will connect the existing C.F. Harvey Parkway to a new section that will connect it to Highway 11.

The current parkway ends at Highway 58 near the Kinston Jetport.

The 6-mile extension has been under construction since 2018 and was supposed to take four years. But the North Carolina Department of Transportation says if there are no major weather delays the section could be open by the end of this year.

Next week, the existing highway will be closed so crews can tie-in the two sections. All four lanes will be closed the entire week just east of Aerosystems Boulevard to Highway 58.

The parkway is scheduled to reopen by 7:00 a.m. on September 28th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.