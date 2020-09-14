Advertisement

FIRE CHIEF: Teen believed to have drowned in Pitt County pond

The body of a teenager was found in a Pitt County pond Sunday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a teenager was found in a Pitt County pond Sunday afternoon.

Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department Chief Thomas Harris says a group of teenagers went swimming in a pond on Old River Road when a 19-year-old did not make it back to shore. Harris says they believe the teenager drowned.

The body was recovered by the Falkland Fire Department. The name of the teenager has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

