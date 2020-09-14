Advertisement

ECU sees lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in past month

(WITN)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New numbers out late Monday show new cases of COVID-19 are dropping at East Carolina University.

The university says there were 33 new cases among students and staff last week. That’s down from 234 the week before.

When classes first resumed on August 10th, ECU saw 31 new cases that week. Two weeks later the university stopped in-person instruction for undergraduates and switched them to online instruction.

To date, 1,189 students and 49 staff members have tested positive for the virus at ECU.

