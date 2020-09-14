Covid-19 hampers fight against HIV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the fight against HIV.

Clinics have stopped or limited testing for the AIDS virus, and public health officials overwhelmed by demands to control covid-19 have shifted staff away from tracking HIV patients.

Progress against HIV had already stalled in recent years. Now, health experts and HIV advocates worry the country is at risk of backsliding, with a spike in new HIV infections.

The issue is of particular concern in the South, which has been a focus of the Trump administration’s goal to eradicate the disease by 2030.

