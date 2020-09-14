Advertisement

COVID-19 closes Carteret County Courthouse

The courthouse in Beaufort is closed through Thursday because of COVID-19.
The courthouse in Beaufort is closed through Thursday because of COVID-19.(WITN)
Sep. 14, 2020
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Courthouse has been closed due to COVID-19.

The state court system says a positive case of the virus forced the building’s closing.

Court cases have been cancelled through Thursday.

The building is closed while it is being cleaned and disinfected. Courthouse employees will also be tested.

The court system says the decision was made after consulting with the Carteret County Health Department.

