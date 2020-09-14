Advertisement

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Quick COVID testing is now available
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on August 11 it would postpone all fall sports.

But heat from players, fans and even President Donald Trump has forced the Big Ten to reconsider, along with the availability of new rapid COVID tests.

Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play, teams would hit the field no sooner than October 17, which is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big Ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in eight games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

