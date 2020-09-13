Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Front to bring a few showers and storms Monday

Swells from Hurricane Paulette making high surf and dangerous rip currents along coast.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s on the coast. Winds will relax from the north at around 5 mph, but remain a little higher along the coast.

Monday

A cold front will move into the East late Monday afternoon, leading to a preview of autumn. Temperatures will still reach the mid 80s as the front won’t fully clear the coast until after sunset. Morning sunshine will cloud up for the afternoon with showers and storms moving into the area from the northwest. Behind the cold front, winds will shift and blow from the north, bringing in cooler and drier air.

The Rest Of The Week

High pressure will follow Monday’s cold front, creating a pattern of sunny skies that will last until the remnants on Tropical Storm Sally brings rain to us late week. Highs will drop to the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows falling to the low 60s. The cooler overnight temps will help keep humidity out of the region for a couple of days. The main threat of rain from the remnants of Sally will be Thursday and Friday.

