Paulette reaches hurricane strength; Sally heads towards New Orleans

Multiple tropical systems stretch across the Atlantic Basin.
Tropical Storm Sally develops over South Florida
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season here, we are seeing consistent tropical storm development with more possible over the coming days.

Hurricane Paulette

Paulette continues to chug towards Bermuda as a strengthening hurricane. Winds have increased to 85 with category 2 hurricane strength expected when it reaches Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center is forecast a recurving of the hurricane to keep it well east of North Carolina, however high surf and dangerous rip currents will be felt on our coast for a few days.

Tropical Depression Rene

Rene, as expected, has seen its wind speeds steadily decline over the last 48 hours. With winds now at 30 mph around the central low, it is classified as a tropical depression. This decrease in wind speed and classification falls in line with forecasts and the official track of the system remains unchanged. It will continue on a west-northwest path over the weekend before turning more west-southwesterly next week. It will become post-tropical a few days after it makes this turn. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Sally

Sally will slowly undergo further development in the Gulf of Mexico and likely reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. While Sally will not directly affect Eastern N.C., but rain is likely here from the remnants of this system late in the week.

Tropical Depression 20

We now have our 20th tropical depression of the 2020 season. T.D. 20 is currently in the deep Atlantic with 35 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph. The forecast cone has T.D. 20 slowly turning to the northwest, reaching hurricane strength by Tuesday afternoon. It is not expected to impact the U.S. over the next several days.

