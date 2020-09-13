North Carolina aquariums to reopen Monday

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - If you’ve been missing the aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and you plan on going back, it’ll look a bit different.

Aquariums across the state are scheduled to reopen on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began.

You’ll have to buy your ticket in advance now. Tickets won’t be sold at the door in order to limit capacity.

A number of commonly touched areas have been removed, and there will be increased cleaning protocols every hour.

Visitors will have to follow a “one-way flow” through guest areas, and staff members will be required to pass a wellness check before shifts.

Despite all the changes, Pine Knoll Shores director Liz Baird says they’re thrilled to welcome everyone back.

“We have missed not only our guests, but our volunteers, and our regulars, the folks that have memberships and come back frequently. And we’ve been making some improvements and updates and taking advantage of the empty hallways and been painting, and cleaning, and revising some of the exhibit signs and really looking forward to have people back to see all of those changes,” said Baird.

North Carolina Aquariums also says staff and guests will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.