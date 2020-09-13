Ivanka Trump to host Fireside Chat in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Trump Campaign will host a Fireside Chat with Ivanka Trump in Wilmington on Monday.

The Fireside Chat will take place at 1:00 p.m. and be moderated by Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

“I am excited to be back in North Carolina, and speaking with members of the community about how President Trump has delivered for hardworking American families,” Ivanka Trump says. “President Trump has kept his promises and increased funding for our tremendous military, fostered peace in the Middle East and is bringing home our troops, cut taxes for hardworking families, and delivered USMCA for American workers and farmers. He will continue to fight for North Carolinians for the next four years!”

The trip will be Ivanka’s fifth visit to the Tar Heel State over the last three-and-a-half year.

She recently visited the state’s capital back on September 10th where she toured local farmers markets with Secretary Sonny Perdue highlighting the ‘Farmers to Families Food Box’ program.

The program has delivered over 100 million meals to in-need Americans during the pandemic.

