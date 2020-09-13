Advertisement

Four adults, one teen hospitalized following Wilson shooting

Police say four adults and one teen are in the hospital after a shooting in Wilson late Saturday night.
Police say four adults and one teen are in the hospital after a shooting in Wilson late Saturday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say five people were injured during a shooting in Wilson late Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Dewey Street just before midnight.

Officers were called about a shooting victim, but when they got there, five victims had already been taken to Wilson Medical Center.

Police say four adults, and one juvenile, 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting was related to a verbal fight that happened during a house party, according to police.

There is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson Police Department at (252)399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252)243-2255.

