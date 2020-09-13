Advertisement

Emerald Isle beach renourishment project to enter Phase 3

Emerald Isle's beach re-nourishment project continues.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - It has been nearly two years since hurricane Florence washed across the coast of our state. Now one coastal town is ready for the final phase of its renourishment project.

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office says this phase in Emerald Isle will likely start in January or February of 2021.

On Tuesday, the town’s board approved two resolutions to move forward with the project.

Greg Rudolph with the Shore Protection Office says Phase 3 entails a little more than 2 million cubic yards of sand, covering more than 9 miles of beach strand. This goes from the town’s west regional access towards the Bogue Inlet pier.

It’s the final step of rebuilding the county’s shoreline, which was already tested by Hurricane Dorian last year, and more recently, Isaias.

