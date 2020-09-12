Advertisement

War hero awarded Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne helped free 75 hostages held by ISIS
By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor Friday to a decorated war hero who was inspired to become a U.S. Army Ranger in the aftermath of Sept. 11.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff, S.C. and will now forever be remembered for earning this top military honor.

On this 9/11 anniversary, the president awarded Payne the Medal of Honor for showing incredible bravery during a harrowing rescue mission in Iraq. He was joined for a special ceremony at the White House with his wife and one of his sons.

“Pat, you embody the righteous glory of American valor. We stand in awe of your heroic, daring and gallant deeds. You truly went above and beyond the call of duty," said President Trump.

In 2015, Payne helped lead a Delta Force team through heavy enemy fire to liberate 75 hostages who faced near-certain execution at the hands of ISIS. In an act of extreme bravery, Payne kept reentering a building on the verge of collapsing, just to make sure every possible prisoner could be saved.

The soldiers were tasked with a treacherous and intricate mission, which included brown-out conditions, machine-gun fire, suicide vests exploding, and even flames as they tried to spare terrified hostages from a horrific fate.

Payne offered a few brief remarks with reporters following the official ceremony.

“The Hawija hostage rescue raid on October 22, 2015 highlights our country’s undying commitment to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," said Payne.

The war hero shifted the attention to his fellow soldiers, especially Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler, who was killed taking direct gunfire from the terrorists.

“Master Sgt. Josh Wheeler gave his life in order to liberate the oppressed; therefore, they now have a second chance at the pursuit of happiness," said Wheeler.

Although Friday was Payne’s big moment recognizing his valor, he emphasized the team effort of this historic mission.

“The actions by my teammates were truly awe-inspiring. It makes me proud to be an American,” said Payne. "Their legacies will live on with this Medal of Honor.”

When 9/11 rattled the nation to the core, Payne was just a teenager, and knew he was called to serve. Nineteen years since the attacks, the Trump administration shines a spotlight on this story of triumph emerging from the ashes of tragedy.

“The spirit lives inside every American," said Payne. "Thank you. I look forward to serving as a guardian of this medal. God bless the United States of America. And Rangers, lead the way.”

Throughout his service, Payne deployed in 17 missions all over the world. He’s stationed at Fort Bragg with his wife and three kids.

Payne is the first living Delta Force member to receive the Medal of Honor. The mission recognized Friday by President Trump is for one of the largest hostage rescues in special operations history.

Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

National

Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people ordered to evacuate statewide because of fires rose to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10% of the state’s 4.2 million people, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.

National

Autopsy report: Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities had previously said that Rivera had drowned accidentally after putting the boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, back on the boat at Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles on July 8, but had not mentioned her shouting for help.

News

Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service emotional for many

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A memorial service held Friday morning at Pearson Park in Kinston was emotional for many attending. The service began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer, and then the guest speaker whose words brought attendees to tears.

Latest News

National

War hero honored with Medal of Honor on 9/11 anniversary

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

CarolinaEast honors staff with 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In a touching ceremony Friday afternoon, the president and CEO of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern recognized the entire health system family for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

Chamber of Commerce event hopes to bring in revenue for local restaurants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, with many struggling to make ends meet amid shutdowns and stay at home orders. But one local chamber of commerce has come up with a unique challenge to encourage the community to support area restaurants.

National

Kansas City Chiefs fans boo teams during display of unity against racism, social injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs chose to stay on the field for the national anthem while the Texans decided to remain in the locker room.

News

COVID weddings inspire creativity and soul searching

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
From concerts, sporting events, birthday parties to even weddings, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on events all over the country, postponing saved dates or cancelling them all together.