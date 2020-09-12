Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sally develops over South Florida

Three active named storms currently stretch across the Atlantic Basin.
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season here, we are seeing consistent tropical storm development with more possible over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Paulette

Paulette continues to chug towards Bermuda as a strong tropical storm. Winds have been sustained at 70 mph throughout the day with just another 5 mph needed for the storm to reach hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting Paulette to reach this threshold, and even surpass it, on its northwestward path.

Paulette will turn to the northeast as it collides with Bermuda, keeping the center of the storm about 350 miles off our coast. As of now, this will be the closest a named storm gets to Eastern NC over the next several days.

The official track of Tropical Storm Paulette as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)
The official track of Tropical Storm Paulette as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Depression Rene

Rene, as expected, has seen its wind speeds steadily decline over the last 48 hours. With winds now at 35 mph around the central low, it is classified as a tropical depression. This decrease in wind speed and classification falls in line with forecasts and the official track of the system remains unchanged. It will continue on a west-northwest path over the weekend before turning more west-southwesterly next week. It will become post-tropical a few days after it makes this turn. It poses no threat to the U.S.

The official track of Tropical Depression Rene as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)
The official track of Tropical Depression Rene as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Sally

The 19th Tropical Depression of the season has now gained a name. Sally formed over South Florida today and will continue to pull away from the Keys over the weekend. Sally will slowly undergo further development in the Gulf of Mexico and potentially reach hurricane strength before making landfall between Louisiana and coastal Alabama next week. While Sally will not directly affect Eastern N.C., the Gulf Coast is still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Laura and is now looking at another hurricane landfall.

The official track of Tropical Storm Sally as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)
The official track of Tropical Storm Sally as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12)(Charlie Ironmonger)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies help keeps our temps cool

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th 4:00PM

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Hurricane

Nana makes landfall over Belize. Weakening over Central America.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Nana has moved inland and is quickly weakening.

Latest News

News

Sneads Ferry woman watched from 1,000 miles away as her home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
The clean-up is continuing throughout the gulf coast after Hurricane Laura destroyed houses and took down power lines on the Texas-Louisiana border. Denise Corman lives in Sneads Ferry but grew up in Lake Charles. As the storm made landfall, Corman said she was on a video chat with her family as they barely made it out alive.

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

News

Storm surge models show Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic levels of water to Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Stacia Strong
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast taking aim near the Texas and Louisiana border, the massive storm is expected to bring catastrophic levels of storm surge to the region.

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

Hurricane

Marco nears hurricane strength as Laura hits Haiti

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.