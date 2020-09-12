Tropical Storm Sally develops over South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the peak of hurricane season here, we are seeing consistent tropical storm development with more possible over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Paulette

Paulette continues to chug towards Bermuda as a strong tropical storm. Winds have been sustained at 70 mph throughout the day with just another 5 mph needed for the storm to reach hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting Paulette to reach this threshold, and even surpass it, on its northwestward path.

Paulette will turn to the northeast as it collides with Bermuda, keeping the center of the storm about 350 miles off our coast. As of now, this will be the closest a named storm gets to Eastern NC over the next several days.

The official track of Tropical Storm Paulette as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Depression Rene

Rene, as expected, has seen its wind speeds steadily decline over the last 48 hours. With winds now at 35 mph around the central low, it is classified as a tropical depression. This decrease in wind speed and classification falls in line with forecasts and the official track of the system remains unchanged. It will continue on a west-northwest path over the weekend before turning more west-southwesterly next week. It will become post-tropical a few days after it makes this turn. It poses no threat to the U.S.

The official track of Tropical Depression Rene as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Sally

The 19th Tropical Depression of the season has now gained a name. Sally formed over South Florida today and will continue to pull away from the Keys over the weekend. Sally will slowly undergo further development in the Gulf of Mexico and potentially reach hurricane strength before making landfall between Louisiana and coastal Alabama next week. While Sally will not directly affect Eastern N.C., the Gulf Coast is still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Laura and is now looking at another hurricane landfall.

The official track of Tropical Storm Sally as of the 2 p.m. update (9-12) (Charlie Ironmonger)

