Advertisement

Suicide Prevention Month highlights services in Beaufort County Schools

Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide Prevention Month
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and Beaufort County Schools are expanding services to fight the problem.

Project Aware is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal is to develop a plan of activities, services and strategies to connect youth and their families to mental health services.

School leaders said they are seeing an increase in mental health cases in Beaufort County. Project Aware Director Renee Boyd shares how parents can get more information on available resources.

“This month being suicide prevention awareness month, we’ve really empowered our counselors with resources that if parents or students need services that they can contact the school counselors to get those services.”

Project Aware addresses the three tiers of mental health; promotion, prevention, and intervention of mental health services.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County continues building during pandemic - needs volunteers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is back at work creating affordable housing opportunities for residents in the East during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they need volunteers to help with their mission and water supplies to keep volunteers hydrated.

News

Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service emotional for many

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A memorial service held Friday morning at Pearson Park in Kinston was emotional for many attending. The service began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer, and then the guest speaker whose words brought attendees to tears.

News

CarolinaEast honors staff with 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In a touching ceremony Friday afternoon, the president and CEO of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern recognized the entire health system family for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Chamber of Commerce event hopes to bring in revenue for local restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, with many struggling to make ends meet amid shutdowns and stay at home orders. But one local chamber of commerce has come up with a unique challenge to encourage the community to support area restaurants.

Latest News

News

COVID weddings inspire creativity and soul searching

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
From concerts, sporting events, birthday parties to even weddings, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on events all over the country, postponing saved dates or cancelling them all together.

News

ECU Board of Trustees and search committee have timeline to name new chancellor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
ECU has been operating with an interim chancellor for almost a year, but on Friday the Board of Trustees and the chancellor search committee moved closer to finding a new school leader.

News

Jacksonville Patriot Day memorial remembers those who died, deployed to service after 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Jacksonville Patriot Day memorial remembers those who died, deployed to service after 9/11. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, but was moved inside because of weather concerns.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State surpasses 3,000 deaths; 2 new fatalities in Duplin Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 33 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,023.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms end tonight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

News

One dead, another injured in Edgecombe County mobile home fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies say the fire happened on County Line Road, just outside of Sharpsburg.