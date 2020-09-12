Advertisement

Potential $300 million deficit at UNC could result in furloughs

UNC-Chapel potential $300 million deficit
UNC-Chapel potential $300 million deficit(UNC-CH)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Officials at the University of North Carolina say the school may need to implement furloughs to manage a deficit that could reach $300 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a faculty council meeting Friday, Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance Nate Knuffman said the potential $300-million deficit for the fiscal year would amount to about 8% of all university revenues.

He said the university has already tried to reduce expenses and delay capital projects. Officials said some units in the university like athletics have already implemented furloughs. But more could be required as the budget crunch continues.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC early absentee voting data released

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina voting data shows nearly 10,000 North Carolinians had their mail-in ballots accepted in the first week of voting.

News

Surf City Fire Department remembers 9/11 victims with memorial bridge walk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Surf City Fire Department remembers 9/11 victims with memorial bridge walk

News

COVID weddings inspire creativity and soul searching

Updated: 42 minutes ago
From concerts, sporting events, birthday parties, and even weddings, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on events all over the country, postponing saved dates or cancelling them all together.

News

Suicide Prevention Month highlights services in Beaufort County Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Suicide Prevention Month highlights services in Beaufort County Schools

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County continues building during pandemic - needs volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is back at work creating affordable housing opportunities for residents in the East during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they need volunteers to help with their mission and water supplies to keep volunteers hydrated.

News

Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service emotional for many

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A memorial service held Friday morning at Pearson Park in Kinston was emotional for many attending. The service began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer, and then the guest speaker whose words brought attendees to tears.

News

CarolinaEast honors staff with 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In a touching ceremony Friday afternoon, the president and CEO of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern recognized the entire health system family for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Chamber of Commerce event hopes to bring in revenue for local restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, with many struggling to make ends meet amid shutdowns and stay at home orders. But one local chamber of commerce has come up with a unique challenge to encourage the community to support area restaurants.

News

COVID weddings inspire creativity and soul searching

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
From concerts, sporting events, birthday parties to even weddings, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on events all over the country, postponing saved dates or cancelling them all together.

News

ECU Board of Trustees and search committee have timeline to name new chancellor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
ECU has been operating with an interim chancellor for almost a year, but on Friday the Board of Trustees and the chancellor search committee moved closer to finding a new school leader.