Potential $300 million deficit at UNC could result in furloughs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Officials at the University of North Carolina say the school may need to implement furloughs to manage a deficit that could reach $300 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a faculty council meeting Friday, Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance Nate Knuffman said the potential $300-million deficit for the fiscal year would amount to about 8% of all university revenues.

He said the university has already tried to reduce expenses and delay capital projects. Officials said some units in the university like athletics have already implemented furloughs. But more could be required as the budget crunch continues.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.