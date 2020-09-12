Advertisement

No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

Duke vs. Notre Dame Football 9-12-20
Duke vs. Notre Dame Football 9-12-20(WITN Sports)
By JOHN FINERAN
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.

The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium where fans were wearing masks and socially distanced because of the pandemic.

The triumph also came on a day when the school announced a four-year contract extension for coach Brian Kelly, who is now 9-2 in openers at Notre Dame.

Book outdueled Duke grad quarterback Chase Brice, who threw for 259 yards on 20-of-37 passing and rushed for a touchdown in his debut for coach David Cutcliffe after transferring in from Clemson.

Book, who rushed for 139 yards and passed for 181 yards and four touchdowns last season in Notre Dame’s 38-7 victory at Duke, completed 19 of 31 passes, one a 17-yard TD pass to Avery Davis early in the fourth quarter that increased the Irish lead to 24-13. He rushed for just 12 yards on nine carries.

The Irish, who were outgained 151-13 in the first quarter as the Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead on the first of Charlie Ham’s two field goals, took a 10-6 halftime lead when Jonathan Doerer nailed a 48-yard field goal, his first of two successful field goals, as time expired.

Notre Dame finished with a 439-334 edge in total offense, including a 176-75 advantage on the ground.

Williams, who had 75 of Book’s 185 passing yards in the first half, scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. His second TD came on a fourth-and-inches play from the Duke 26 when he took a handoff from Book, cut left outside of the blocks of tackle Liam Eichenberg and guard Aaron Banks and burst into the end zone for a 17-6 Irish lead in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: Despite two field goals in the first half by Chaarlie Ham, the Blue Devils looked impressive moving the ball behind Brice, who was a backup to Trevor Lawrence on Clemson’s last championship team two seasons ago. Brice completed 13 of 25 for 195 yards as Duke’s no-huddle offense outgained Notre Dame 246-228 in the first 30 minutes.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish, who returned all five offensive linemen who started last season, struggled to move the football in the first half. They were outgained 151-13 by Duke in the first quarter and had just 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per carry, in the first half. But after adjustments at halftime, Williams exploded for 79 of his yards in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame: No. 10 Fighting Irish should move up with victory starting with Sunday’s poll as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon and other teams from Big Ten, Pacific-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences will not be included because those leagues are not playing in 2020.

UP NEXT

Duke: Saturday vs. ACC foe Boston College.

Notre Dame: Saturday vs. South Florida in a nonconference game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

