NC early absentee voting data released

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina voting data shows nearly 10,000 North Carolinians had their mail-in ballots accepted in the first week of voting.

The data released Friday shows North Carolina was the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters who requested them. The accepted ballots represent about 1% of the number requested, and an even smaller fraction of the state’s 7.1- million registered voters.

Of the ballots returned so far, 6,155 are from Democrats, compared to 1,248 from Republicans, and nearly 3,000 from unaffiliated voters.

