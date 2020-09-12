Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service emotional for many

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial service held Friday morning at Pearson Park in Kinston was emotional for many attending. The service began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer, and then the guest speaker whose words brought attendees to tears.

Guest speaker and veteran, Victor Kosinski, talked about where he was when the 9/11 attacks happened. As he spoke, people in the crowd could be seen wiping their eyes.

“It was an honor to be able to say some words that hopefully had meaning for those in attendance. Hopefully we can get people to thank our responders, our law enforcement officers, our firefighters,” said Kosinski.

As the service came to a close, first responders lowered the American flag and rang an honorary bell.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said he’s proud of his city and those who serve it.

