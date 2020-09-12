Advertisement

Kinston 9/11 Memorial Service emotional for many

Kinston 9/11 memorial service
Kinston 9/11 memorial service(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial service held Friday morning at Pearson Park in Kinston was emotional for many attending. The service began with the pledge of allegiance, followed by a prayer, and then the guest speaker whose words brought attendees to tears.

Guest speaker and veteran, Victor Kosinski, talked about where he was when the 9/11 attacks happened. As he spoke, people in the crowd could be seen wiping their eyes.

“It was an honor to be able to say some words that hopefully had meaning for those in attendance. Hopefully we can get people to thank our responders, our law enforcement officers, our firefighters,” said Kosinski.

As the service came to a close, first responders lowered the American flag and rang an honorary bell.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said he’s proud of his city and those who serve it.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CarolinaEast honors staff with 4th Annual Scott Whitford Unsung Hero Award

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In a touching ceremony Friday afternoon, the president and CEO of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern recognized the entire health system family for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Chamber of Commerce event hopes to bring in revenue for local restaurants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
It’s been a tough year for the restaurant industry, with many struggling to make ends meet amid shutdowns and stay at home orders. But one local chamber of commerce has come up with a unique challenge to encourage the community to support area restaurants.

News

COVID weddings inspire creativity and soul searching

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
From concerts, sporting events, birthday parties to even weddings, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on events all over the country, postponing saved dates or cancelling them all together.

News

ECU Board of Trustees and search committee have timeline to name new chancellor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
ECU has been operating with an interim chancellor for almost a year, but on Friday the Board of Trustees and the chancellor search committee moved closer to finding a new school leader.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville Patriot Day memorial remembers those who died, deployed to service after 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Jacksonville Patriot Day memorial remembers those who died, deployed to service after 9/11. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens, but was moved inside because of weather concerns.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State surpasses 3,000 deaths; 2 new fatalities in Duplin Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 33 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,023.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and storms end tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers Friday.

News

One dead, another injured in Edgecombe County mobile home fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
Deputies say the fire happened on County Line Road, just outside of Sharpsburg.

News

New Bern’s police chief retiring

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chief Toussaint Summers announced Friday that he is retiring effective January 1st.

Crime

Man facing sex charges involving 9-year-old girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dominique Wynn was arrested Thursday on multiple sex charges.