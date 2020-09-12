Jarvis Memorial Church in Greenville to hold produce giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east will be giving away boxes of produce Saturday, September 12 for those who may need it.

Jarvis Memorial Church will be holding a produce giveaway from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The church is located at 510 South Washington Street, in Greenville.

Those who want a box of food must drive to the pick-up site, and volunteers will put produce boxes in your trunk or back of your car.

The food is a part of the USDA grant to farmers and is distributed through Greenville produce.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.