Habitat for Humanity of Craven County continues building during pandemic - needs volunteers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is back at work creating affordable housing opportunities for residents in the East during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they need volunteers to help with their mission and water supplies to keep volunteers hydrated.

They’re asking new volunteers to sign up and attend an orientation before beginning volunteer work with Habitat.

Organizers say they are mindful of the pandemic as they seek to continue to build. Habitat leaders said, “As we continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting our world, the health and safety of our community is at the forefront of our thoughts as we move forward. As the situation changes, we will adjust our actions accordingly. We are taking steps to continue serving the community as best we can while protecting the safety and health of our volunteers and our staff.”

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been helping families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has built or renovated 66 homes with partner families, impacting 110 adults and over 120 children. They say, sixteen of those homes have been paid in full and there have been no foreclosures.

According to the non-profit, all new volunteers should attend a volunteer orientation before signing up for any work site. Interested people can sign up on the Habitat website at https://cravencountyhabitat.org/

Orientations are held at 321 Fleet Street on the following days and times.

Wednesday September 16 8:30am-9:30am

Wednesday September 23 4:00pm-5:00pm

Wednesday September 30 8:30am-9:30am

Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteers to bring your own face mask and tools if possible. There are different jobs in need of volunteers such as new construction, critical repairs, Habitat ReStore, and office/administration help.

Also, there is a ReStore InStore Silent Auction. In addition to these needs, the non-profit is also requesting bottled water.

