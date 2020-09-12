Greenville ‘Back the Blue’ rally set to honor fallen officers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A ‘Back the Blue’ rally is underway in support of law enforcement officers.
The rally is expected to have music and speakers as well as a moment of remembrance for fallen officers, according to the Black the Blue Greenville NC Facebook page.
After those events, there will be a procession through downtown Greenville.
The rally is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse.
The public is invited to join.
For more information, check out their page here.
