Greenville ‘Back the Blue’ rally set to honor fallen officers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A ‘Back the Blue’ rally is underway in support of law enforcement officers.

The rally is expected to have music and speakers as well as a moment of remembrance for fallen officers, according to the Black the Blue Greenville NC Facebook page.

After those events, there will be a procession through downtown Greenville.

The rally is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse.

The public is invited to join.

For more information, check out their page here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.